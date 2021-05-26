MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — U.S. marshals arriving at a Manchester home on Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant heard three gunshots, prompting a surge of police and a warning to residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place, authorities said.
The first shots were fired from the house at about 7:45 a.m. The marshals weren't hurt and did not return fire, authorities said. Manchester police responded to the scene. Additional shots were fired from the house.
Police said at least one person was inside the house and crisis negotiators have been speaking with him. Some people had left the house.
People were asked to stay out of the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road.