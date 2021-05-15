NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — New Bedford police and State Police detectives and homicide unit prosecutors with the Bristol County district attorney's office are investigating the death of a man who was shot outside a convenience store.
Authorities say police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Richdale Food Market Friday night. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Pauline, of New Bedford, was found in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He later died a hospital.
No further information was released.