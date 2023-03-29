FILE - The list of Southwest Airlines flights cancelled grows at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Dec. 29, 2022. The Flight Compensation Regulation in the European Union requires airlines to compensate passengers an amount from 250 to 600 euros for cancellations or delays of at least two hours. This regulation has largely helped passengers get paid out more regularly for delays, but it has not made much of a difference in the rate of on-time flights. Should the U.S. adopt a similar policy?