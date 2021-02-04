CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new listing on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places commemorates generations of golf caddies who attended camps in New England.
The Lady of the Fairways Shrine in Bethlehem, near the Maplewood Golf Course, was built in 1958 to memorialize the caddies. The shrine's design includes a marble Madonna statue set in a brick grotto.
The shrine “is both a symbol and a cultural expression of the importance the camps had in the state," the division said in a news release Thursday.
The Caledonian-Record reported that in 2015, a caddie camp alumni reunion committee installed a plaque at the site, reading, “To the traveler along this way … to the weary who would pause along the way to rest … to the family or group or party that would linger to rest and pray … to any and all … this roadside haven is dedicated with the hope that its beauty and serenity shall be as a warm handclasp of a friend to a friend.”
Other historic places listings include the Old Academy Building at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, with Federal- and Greek Revival-style architecture; the Lee Library, built in 1897; Plymouth's Lower Intervale Grange; the Second Empire-style Old Stratham Town Hall, built in 1877; and the Wolfeboro Freight Shed built in 1871-1872.