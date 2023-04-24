ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM[pronounced “SHERM”] announces a monumental milestone. With the two recent acquisitions of Linkage and CEO Academy, and as the world’s largest HR business and trade organization, SHRM now serves nearly 325,000 members across 165 countries, impacting the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.
This is an exciting time, and given our business growth and evolution over the last 75 years, we will no longer write out “Society for Human Resource Management” and will simply use “SHRM.” This new direction reflects our purpose and the enhanced capabilities within our business to serve HR professionals, executives, policymakers and business leaders.
Throughout its 75-year history, SHRM’s unmatched experience and long-standing commitment to HR professionals, business leaders and policymakers have led to critical advances in workplaces around the world. From providing evidence-based insights through cutting-edge research and technology to elevating conversations around mental health and wellness, SHRM has shaped workplace policies, unleashed pools of talent, championed DE&I and cultivated better workplace cultures.
“I am thrilled to share this exciting milestone for SHRM today. We are at the forefront of providing unique insight to HR professionals, business leaders and policymakers to drive change in the world of work,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM President and CEO. “In our policy work, we have built bridges across the political spectrum, partnering with leaders and policymakers aligned with SHRM’s vision of building better workplaces for a better world in areas such as workforce development, workplace equity, flexibility and leave, healthcare, immigration, and governance. As the world’s largest HR business and trade organization, we provide key certifications, which employees around the world cite as a significant factor in their career advancement. Through our Executive Network (EN) , a dynamic group of 1,300 HR leaders at the intersection of business and people, we are equipping our members with access to leadership. Through our incubator, SHRMLabs , we have invested $10 million in startups and venture capital funds for future workplace technology. SHRM has risen to a level of universal recognition and expanded growth, influencing many lives beyond the HR space.”
In 2023 and beyond, SHRM will continue to stand at the forefront of the evolution of work, serving our members as well as workers the world over. While we celebrate the advances we have made, we are aware of the strides we must continue to make as we work to create better workplaces. SHRM has been a force for change in workplace solutions, and with this new milestone, we take our next leap forward to support the HR and business communities and their workplace.
