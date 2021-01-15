Houston Baptist (2-9, 1-2) vs. Sam Houston (10-5, 4-0)
Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Houston Baptist. In its last seven wins against the Huskies, Sam Houston has won by an average of 9 points. Houston Baptist's last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2017, an 88-77 victory.
STEPPING UP: Sam Houston's Zach Nutall has averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Demarkus Lampley has put up 14.4 points. For the Huskies, Pedro Castro has averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Za-Ontay Boothman has put up 12.8 points.
RAMPING IT UP: The Bearkats have scored 85.3 points per game and allowed 71 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 52.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 20 over the last five games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.
SUCCESS AT 69: Sam Houston is a perfect 10-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sam Houston is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Bearkats are 5-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 24th among Division 1 teams. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 82.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 269th).
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com