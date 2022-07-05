Sidus Space Celebrates the Successful Space-Qualification of Dhruva Space’s Satellite Orbital Deployer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support is proud to announce that Dhruva Space’s Satellite Orbital Deployer successfully achieved space-qualification on June 30.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005481/en/
PSLV C53 launch on June 30, 2022, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India (Photo Credit: ISRO)
Dhruva Space’s Satellite Orbital Deployer has been successfully tested and space-qualified in the PSLV C53 mission. By achieving space qualification, the Deployer has proven that it can withstand and operate properly in the harsh environment of space, a necessary and critical milestone. The launch took place at 18:02 IST on June 30, 2022, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India.
In December 2021, Jamie Adams, Sidus Space CTO participated in a Zero-G flight demonstration designed to simulate a microgravity environment to test the spring-loaded mechanisms and electronics that unlatch the door on the Orbital Deployer. Sidus Space will integrate Dhruva’s CubeSat deployer with its own Phoenix Deployer which is in development. The Phoenix Deployer accommodates a customized configuration of 3, 6 or 12 CubeSat deployers based on each mission’s need. This combined capability will allow the Sidus Space / Dhruva Space partnership to offer full-service CubeSat launch options to a large variety of customers.
Speaking on the success of the space-qualification, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited, shares, “Our successful testing and space-qualification of Dhruva Space’s Satellite Orbital Deployer marks a new chapter in India’s space history, and the PSLV C53 mission is an iconic milestone in the journey of Dhruva Space. This is also a big win for the Dhruva Space team who have all worked together with unrelenting determination to ensure the success of ultimately gaining space heritage. We look forward to supporting our international clients with CubeSat Deployers, Integration and Launch Services. The continued support from Sidus Space Inc over the past two years has been invaluable and we look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership.”
Sidus Space and Dhruva Space initially entered into a partnership in 2020 to collaborate and catalyze the design, development and commercialization of new innovative space technologies and services. This partnership, which leverages each company’s technologies, increases the breadth and depth related to both offerings and customers.
In line with Sidus’ focus on international partnerships, in May 2022, Sidus Space and Dhruva entered into a new agreement to reinforce and expand their commitment to a continued partnership and collaboration. This partnership will support the missions of the space programs in India and the United States through strategic alignment and value-add agreements related to satellites, Mission Operations Centers, Ground Stations, space-related hardware and software, and other technologies.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.
Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.
About Dhruva Space Private Limited:
Dhruva Space, founded in 2012, is a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India, and in Graz, Austria. The company is active across space, launch, and ground segments, and supports civilian and defense clients worldwide.
Dhruva Space offers satellite/s coupled with Earth station/s and launch services as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power space-based applications on Earth and beyond.
In October 2020, Dhruva Space was recognized with the National Startup Award by the Government of India for its efforts in Satellite and Space Technology. In March 2022, Dhruva Space was accoladed ‘Best SpaceTech Startup’ by Entrepreneur India’s StartUp 2022 Awards, and in April 2022, the company was featured in Fortune India’s ‘40 Under 40: India’s Brightest Young Minds’ edition.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005481/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Kevin Holmes
Chesapeake Group
+1-410-825-3930
Media Contact
Katie Kennedy
Gregory FCA
+1-610-731-1045
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES INDIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING SATELLITE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING HARDWARE
SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/05/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/05/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005481/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.