CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (“Sidus” or the “Company”), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, today announced Founder and CEO Carol Craig will present on a CEO panel at SATELLITE 2023 where she will discuss supply chain and Sidus’ vertical integration strategy. Sidus Space will also exhibit at the conference in booth #2926 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
Craig will present on the SmallSat Builder CEOs panel: Bringing Innovation to the Space Supply Chain on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:45 a.m. EDT. The panel will be moderated by Cambridge Consultants’ Head of Aerospace, Stewart Marsh. Craig joins fellow panelists Terran Orbital CoFounder, Chairman and CEO, Marc Bell; Kongsberg NanoAvionics CEO, Vytenis Buzas; Airbus U.S. Space and Defense Inc. Head of U.S. Space Systems, Debra Facktor; and Millennium Space Systems CEO, Jason Kim.
“As we seek to continue educating the public on the space ecosystem, the value we can bring to various industries, and the unique Sidus constellation offering, we are excited to join this esteemed panel and meet with partners and prospects throughout the conference,” said Craig.
About SATELLITE 2023
SATELLITE unites a diverse community of aerospace and connectivity thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts from around the world for the largest and most important global space and satellite technology event of the year. The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition will take place on March 13-16, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001). For more information, please visit www.satshow.com.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000- square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management. Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey offplanet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005337/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447) Or 407-491-4498Heather Crowell
Executive Vice President
Gregory FCA
heather@gregoryfca.comMedia Contact
Katie Kennedy Senior Vice President
Gregory FCA
1-610-731-1045
KEYWORD: FLORIDA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE OTHER DEFENSE RETAIL AEROSPACE DATA MANAGEMENT SATELLITE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT DEFENSE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS ENGINEERING
SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 03/09/2023 08:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005337/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.