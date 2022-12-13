Sierra Space Successfully Completes Series of Major Development Milestones for First Commercial Space Station

Sierra Space conducted a successful Ultimate Burst Pressure (UBP) test on a sub-scale version of the company’s LIFE™ habitat on November 15, 2022, at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. LIFE, or Large Integrated Flexible Environment, is an inflatable habitation module developed by Sierra Space for use on Orbital Reef, the world’s first commercial space station. A full-scale LIFE habitat expands to the size of a three-story apartment building in space, where astronauts can live and work comfortably for long periods of time. The test exceeded NASA certification requirements for inflatable habitation modules and further establishes Sierra Space as the leader in commercial space station development. Sierra Space is the only active commercial space company to meet multiple successful UBP trials.