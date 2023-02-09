BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023--
Sift Discovery, a Vital Enterprises company, announces a record breaking 2022, with increases in data under management, client acquisition, new hires, expanding partnerships, and a new website for accessing Sift’s client offerings.
Sift has crossed the 100TB threshold of data under management; the equivalent of more than 200% year over year growth. With this significant increase, workflows were continually tested and proved to be efficient and effective.
Due to Sift’s continued innovation in workflow design and leverage of automated workflows, the effective document throughput per review hour grew from 128 documents per hour in 2021 to an astounding 912 documents per hour in 2022. Review speeds skyrocketed while maintaining Sift’s exceptional accuracy.
Additionally, staffing at Sift doubled, allowing the company to provide broader coverage reach within the US by adding employees in 6 states.
Sift is also excited to have established itself as a RelativityOne Certified Partner, now able to provide its own instance of the industry-leading eDiscovery platform, RelativityOne. This new partnership allows Sift to meet customer demand with increased data intelligence reporting, informing strategies for driving down customer expenses and improving litigation outcomes.
Throughout 2022, Sift also expanded its partnership with IPRO, supported by its on-premises data center. As a crucial member of Sift’s data management process, this continually expanding partnership with more data under management means Sift can continue delivering on reducing customer expenses while improving litigation outcomes.
“The incredible rate of growth across all areas that we experienced at Sift during the past year has been amazing,” said Cheryll Calderon, Senior Associate Attorney, Sift. “Welcoming additional team members improves our ability to meet the needs of our clients while the new partnership with Relativity grants us access to the most powerful eDiscovery platform in the world. Our teams work very closely to continuously improve our service offerings and we are looking forward to what 2023 has in store.”
Lastly, Sift is pleased to announce the launch of its newly renovated website which provides an enhanced user experience and allows customers to stay current with Sift’s service offerings. The refreshed design and intuitive UX allows customers access to RelativityOne and IPRO, bill payment options, and informational materials.
About Sift Discovery
Sift sits at the intersection of law, big data, and technology. Analysts, data scientists, developers, and tech savvy attorneys come together to provide law firms and legal departments with solutions that turn your eDiscovery into trial winning evidence. Sift reimagines traditional legal problems. Dedicated review teams work seamlessly with data scientists to rapidly cut through multimillion document data sets. Sift develops data warehousing and data analytics tools, including those using machine learning, that our customers use to turn complex sets of big data into usable insights to drive litigation strategies.
Sift is part of a family of established hi-tech companies that service the largest names in technology, manage the world’s most influential technology standards, and validate the latest in hi-tech devices. Please contact Sift at sales@siftdiscovery.com or visit http://www.siftdiscovery.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005299/en/
CONTACT: Trevor Baek
503-568-9061
KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS CONSULTING FINTECH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Sift Discovery
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/09/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/09/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005299/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.