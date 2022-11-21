BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Sightpath Medical, the leading provider of mobile ophthalmic services for cataract and refractive surgery, today announced that it has acquired Accusite Surgical, a cataract surgery equipment outsourcing company.
Founded in 1991, Sightpath Medical delivers custom access to advanced ophthalmic equipment, instruments, and services to facilities and surgeons across the United States. Through its patented technology, the company was the first to mobilize phacoemulsification machines, excimer lasers, the IntraLase Femtosecond Laser, and the LenSx Femtosecond Laser. Sightpath Medical has earned the trust of medical professionals and patients nationwide through the quality of its equipment, the skill of its employees, and the dedication and responsiveness of its staff.
Accusite Surgical is a mobile cataract surgical company that outsources state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and certified staff to surgeons, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. For over 28 years, the company has assisted in more than 200,000 procedures throughout the Southeastern U.S.
In connection with the transaction, D. Lynn Godfrey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accusite Surgical, will join Sightpath Medical as Chief Strategy Officer.
Joel Gaslin, President and CEO of Sightpath Medical, said, “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market-leading position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care. We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”
Mr. Godfrey added, “After 28 years, I began exploring the long-term options for my business and quickly determined that the Sightpath Medical executive team and its financial partner, MGG Investment Group, were the right partners for Accusite Surgical. We are closely aligned on our core mission of helping surgeons and their referring Optometrists provide patients with excellent eye care and, ultimately, better vision. I am thrilled to commence Accusite Surgical’s next chapter as part of Sightpath Medical.”
About Sightpath Medical:
Sightpath Medical is the leading U.S. provider of mobile ophthalmic services for cataract, refractive and laser-assisted surgery. Working alongside more than 1,200 surgeons and the staffs of their surgical facilities for more than 30 years, Sightpath Medical is the market-leading choice for surgeons, ASCs, and hospitals due to our proven ability to deliver the staff, equipment, and supplies wherever and whenever they are needed – regardless of geography. To learn more, please visit our website at www.sightpathmedical.com.
About Accusite Surgical:
For nearly three decades, Accusite Surgical has been a leading provider of state-of-the-art equipment, supplies, and support for cataract surgery in the Southeastern United States. Accusite Surgical is a trusted partner to ASCs and hospitals and ophthalmologists for cataract surgery services and is committed to helping surgeons grow their practices while delivering superior outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit: www.accusitesurgical.com.
