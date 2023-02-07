Sigma Announces 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens for E-Mount and L Mount Cameras; YouTube First Look and Preorder at B&H

Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens updates a classic prime for full frame L-Mount and Sony E-Mount cameras. The new lens features a revamped optical design, faster autofocusing, and a scaled-down form factor to better suit the mirrorless format. Continuing Sigma’s commitment to fast, sharp glass in the Art series, it is destined to become a favorite for portrait, street, event, and any other photographer looking for a top-tier, 50mm f/1.4 for the E or L-mount systems.