At the Databricks’Data + AI Summit 2022 taking place June 27-30 in San Francisco, Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, simple and extremely powerful alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks. With Sigma’s no-code spreadsheet interface, data is made directly accessible to users to drive better insights and data-led decision-making in every department of a business. Adding to Databricks’ purpose-built capabilities to support data teams, the new partnership will enable all users across an organization to make decisions synchronized with massive scale live data.
Top Sigma for Databricks benefits include:
- Dynamic, live data for your analytics. Cloud-scale, live data can be analyzed at a granular level by any business user at an organization leveraging Databricks to manage its data, AI and ML;
- Accessible and intuitive for every user. Sigma is designed from the ground-up to deliver powerful analytics capabilities at cloud-scale with no coding required, alongside the simplicity to serve business users with all levels of spreadsheet skills;
- Building data products faster. Requiring only a one-time deployment that takes just minutes, enterprise users can start generating on-demand data insights immediately;
- Users can drill down for deeper, granular data insights themselves. Sigma’s spreadsheet-like interface dramatically simplifies complex analytics by empowering users to build sophisticated pivot tables, quickly create and iterate dashboards, and aggregate or free-drill into dynamic, live data in the data lakehouse.
“The Databricks Lakehouse Platform is unique because it was purpose-built to support a wide array of use cases from streaming analytics, to BI, data science, and AI,” said Jayanth Mysore, VP of Product at Sigma. “Our new partnership unlocks the value of a Databricks customer-organization’s data by increasing speed to insight for all business users.”
“Businesses are rapidly moving toward becoming data-driven at every level of their organization to drive decisions,” said Roger Murff, VP of ISV Partners at Databricks. “With access to Sigma on Databricks’ Lakehouse, data teams can easily make the results of their work digestible for business users, as well as make ad hoc analytics easy and accessible for every user.”
The new integration is currently in beta, with customers across sectors including marketing and advertising, media, digital publishing, and financial services; Sigma will be generally available on Databricks later this year.
Sigma is a gold sponsor of the Data + AI Summit 2022 and will be exhibiting at booth #432. On Wednesday, June 29 at 2:50 p.m. PDT, Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture at Sigma, Prashant Soral, will present “ Enabling Business Users to Perform Interactive Ad-Hoc Analysis over Delta Lake with No Code ” in the Moscone South building in room 216. Guests are encouraged to visit the booth and attend the session to learn more about Sigma's capabilities to enhance the value of Databricks for their business.
For more, visit www.sigmacomputing.com and look for the company at Data + AI Summit 2022.
About Sigma Computing
Sigma is the first and only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution empowering business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. For a demo, trial, and to sign-up for Sigma today, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.
