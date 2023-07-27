AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
SigmaSense has earned a position on EE Times’ renowned annual Silicon 100 list of “Emerging Companies to Watch in 2023.” This list recognizes electronics and semiconductor companies that have the potential to make a lasting impact. SigmaSense’s recognition stemmed from its pioneering work in capacitive imaging and sensing technology.
The Silicon 100 tracks the dynamic pulse of the technology sector to highlight emerging trends and breakthroughs that possess significant potential for future advancements. SigmaSense’s software-defined sensing technology moves digital sensing closer to the analog event horizon, exponentially improving the speed and accuracy with which the world senses information, generates insights, and fuels experiences. By delivering a continuous, real-time stream of digital information, this innovative technology uniquely meets the complex demands AI places on modern systems to power the next generation of interactive solutions and experiences.
“We are delighted once again to be named to the prestigious Silicon 100,” said Rick Seger, CEO of SigmaSense. “It’s further recognition of the significant advancements we’re making in the world of sensing. Our breakthrough technology enables software-defined sensing. By converting analog signals into continuous, high SNR, ultra-sensitive streams of digital-ready data, our unique approach unleashes the potential for the next generation of industry innovations,” he added.
About SigmaSense:
SigmaSense invented a foundational technology that transforms the interactions between digital systems and the physical world, ushering in a new era of radically enhanced digital sensing. SigmaSense software-defined sensing achieves breakthrough levels of speed, accuracy, resolution, and noise immunity previously deemed impossible for sensing systems. Sensing through the noise, SigmaSense products increase the depth and quantity of data that can be captured from the physical world to enable exciting new experiences in a wide range of devices including mobile, automotive, battery sensing, digital signage, wearables, and all sizes of IoT touch displays. SigmaSense is funded by strategic investors, including NXP, Foxconn, LG-MRI, E ink, Corning, and GIS. SigmaSense is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boise, Idaho and Taipei, Taiwan.
