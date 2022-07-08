TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sila"), a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties along the continuum of care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert R. Labenski as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. Mr. Labenski will report to Kay C. Neely, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and brings 35 years of accounting and Securities Exchange Commission experience focusing exclusively on real estate companies, specifically REITs.
Ms. Neely stated, “Mr. Labenski’s vast experience with REITs, including public REITs, is paramount, as he brings important expertise critical to our Company and we look forward to leveraging his broad accounting, audit, regulatory and advisory background as a key member of the leadership team.”
“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Labenski to Sila and am confident that both his extensive accounting background and knowledge of public REITs will be beneficial to the Company as we pursue a liquidity event, particularly, a public market listing for our stockholders,” added Michael A. Seton, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Labenski was an audit partner at RSM US LLP since January 2020, where he was a member of the national real estate practice serving as lead audit partner on various real estate companies, including REITs. Before joining RSM, Mr. Labenski was an audit partner with KPMG LLP where he spent more than 32 years. He was the lead audit partner on 17 different public REITs over the course of his career serving various real estate product types including: healthcare, hotels, office, retail, self-storage, multi-family, single family rental and industrial. He was a member of KPMG’s national real estate leadership team for 20 years, responsible for the audit functions of the US Building, Construction and Real Estate practice in both the mid-Atlantic (2004-2012) and Southeast regions (2000- 2004 and 2012-2020). Mr. Labenski also held various other positions within KPMG, including the Jacksonville, Florida Office Managing Partner (2014-2018), Southeast region Asset Management Practice Leader (2018-2020) and Southeast partner in charge of university recruiting (2001-2004). Mr. Labenski is well versed in the rules and regulations issued by the SEC, PCAOB, FASB and AICPA, having provided guidance to REITs on proposed transactions, internal control structuring, corporate governance and technical accounting and reporting matters.
Mr. Labenski has been an active member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) since 1998. While at KPMG, he served as that firm’s representative on the NAREIT Best Financial Practices Council, and currently acts in that role representing RSM.
Mr. Labenski graduated from Boston College, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1987. He is a member of the AICPA and is a certified public accountant in the State of Florida.
