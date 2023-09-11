LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
Silfab Solar, North America’s leading PV module manufacturer, announced today it will release a premium line of TOPCon PV modules in Q1 of 2024 specifically designed and engineered for the U.S. commercial and residential markets.
Silfab also affirmed today it continues to rapidly advance U.S. cell manufacturing capabilities, announcing it expects to be the first U.S. solar manufacturer to deliver in 2024 made-in-America TOPCon modules containing domestically produced N-type TOPCon cells.
“TOPCon is another milestone in Silfab’s ongoing commitment to innovation and technological advancements to meet growing demand for high-quality, made-in-America PV solar,” said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. “Silfab continues to make significant investments in people, facilities, processes, materials and technology that ensure the North American solar industry has an ethically sourced and reliable U.S. solar module partner.”
TOPCon lineup
- Silfab Commercial NTC modules will have an increased power output, higher efficiency in low light conditions, consistent performance in high temperatures, and improved shade tolerance. These panels, made exclusively in the U.S., will be available in the first half of 2024. The Silfab Commercial NTC line will include the company’s industry-leading 25-year product and 30-year linear performance warranties.
- Silfab Prime NTC builds upon the company’s core premium residential modules with its beautiful black aesthetic. This TOPCon module will be exclusively manufactured in North America for the U.S. residential solar market.
N-Type TOPCon Cell Production
- Silfab is scheduled to begin operations in mid- to late-2024 of its own cell-production line at its third U.S. facility. The new facility will have an initial annual capability of 1 gigawatt cell production and an additional 1.2 gigawatts of PV solar module assembly. Domestic production of solar cells represents a strategic effort to further manage Silfab’s supply chain and ensure premium quality of components for its panels.
- Under current production schedules, Silfab will incorporate these domestically produced N-type TOPCon cells into Silfab’s most-advanced TOPCon PV modules that will be completely assembled at a USA facility with deliveries expected later in 2024.
Silfab Elite – Next Generation 430
- Silfab also announced today it will launch the next generation Silfab Elite 430 BG+ in early 2024. Elite is Silfab’s most advanced and highest efficiency panel, utilizing proprietary X-Cell design and back contact integrated cell design for optimal performance and maximum durability. Currently, the module is offered as Silfab Elite SIL 410 and 420. Available in the first quarter of 2024, the Silfab SIL 430 BG+ will include additional half-cell features to increase power output and improved durability.
Today’s product announcements, along with last week’s NorSun agreement to supply Western-made silicon wafers for its USA cell production facility, further enhance Silfab’s ongoing commitment to domestic sourcing within its supply chain.
For more about Silfab, visit: www.silfabsolar.com.
About Silfab Solar
Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.
