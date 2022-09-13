CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
SilkRoad Technology, the world-class talent acquisition leader, won a Brandon Hall Group bronze award for Excellence in Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program.
The award-winning Commit to Your Craft Learning Journeys reimagines how SilkRoad uses their solutions, SilkRoad Onboarding and SilkRoad Learning. They are a structured, proprietary learning philosophy that delivers sequenced learning comprised of live and self-paced training, practice exercises in a live demo environment, knowledge checks, solution simulations and mentoring to ensure retention and understanding of critical concepts. The structured curriculum is delivered in a task based, mobile-friendly microlearning approach that has enabled SilkRoad to standardize product knowledge across its global, remote workforce establishing proficiency certifications for its core solutions.
Initially rolled out to SilkRoad employees, Commit to Your Craft learners receive badges for their completion of each product certification and are announced on the company’s monthly all-hands summits. SilkRoad also has clients leveraging Learning Journeys to create proficiency programs delivered as they welcome new hires to their organization.
“After the immense change in how we work over the last two years and the renewed focus on learning as a recruiting, retention, and performance tool, reimagining how we deliver training has become paramount. Learning Journeys allow us to deliver blended learning at scale while providing a hands-on, personalized experience. They have allowed us to increase our test scores by 3%, spend more 1:1 with each student, yet reduce our resource requirements and cost by roughly 80%,” said Chris Corbin, SilkRoad’s Senior Director of Training.
“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.
The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
About SilkRoad Technology
Since 2003, SilkRoad has set the standard for talent acquisition innovation with scalable, configurable, branded experiences that attract, retain and align people to their business. SilkRoad delivers personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle, enabling measurable and improved business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006013/en/
CONTACT: Karl Fruecht
SVP, Operations, Marketing and Business Development
847.732.3920
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE INTERNET TRAINING DATA MANAGEMENT EDUCATION
SOURCE: SilkRoad Technology
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/13/2022 12:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006013/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.