SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards to Elevate Online Tire Buying Experience

Forwarding its commitment to creating a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience, SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk ’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. SimpleTire carries thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, offering expertise, insights and tips to help customers make confident tire-buying decisions. Car Talk’s tire ratings will highlight tires awarded for excellence across the All Season, Performance, Truck, Car/Sedan, SUV/Crossover, Minivan, and Winter categories.
By leveraging a user-centric and data-driven recommendation engine, SimpleTire makes it easy for customers to find, purchase, and schedule installation for tires that fit their vehicle and driving needs–all online. Comparison tools enable SimpleTire customers to view relevant tire options and compare features of up to five tires at a glance. "It takes seconds for customers to find available tires meant for their vehicle on our website, but we know that some people want to take their research a step further," said Rich Zapf, VP of Digital Experience at SimpleTire. "We are proud to feature Car Talk’s Wrench Awards, which give our customers access to trusted third-party expertise when choosing their tires."
Car Talk, a leading automotive authority, distributes Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the industry to help consumers make wise decisions. Car Talk’s rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and industry professionals nationwide, government safety and durability reports, the overall quality and engineering of the tires, and performance tests in a variety of weather conditions. As a result, Car Talk awards a Golden, Silver, or Bronze Wrench rating level for worthy recipients to help the consumer make informed decisions. "Tires are one of the most important investments you'll make as a car owner," said Julie Bausch, managing editor of Car Talk. "Launching Car Talk’s Golden Wrench Awards in tires is a proud moment."
Implementing Car Talk’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards on its website is one of many steps SimpleTire has taken over the past few years to elevate the tire replacement process with a reimagined user experience. Since 2020, SimpleTire has made substantial front-end changes to its website to harness e-commerce technology and drive change in the online tire retail industry. "We are honored to be the first online tire retailer to use Car Talk's Wrench Award badges on our website," said Karthik Iyer, President & CEO at SimpleTire. "We share Car Talk's vision of equipping everyday drivers with the unbiased and transparent advice they need to make the smartest and safest decisions for their vehicles."
