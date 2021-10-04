DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021--
The "Singapore: Cloud and Data Centre Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Singapore has been successful in attracting a wide range of international MNCs to the island state as their hub in the Asia Pacific Region. In return for establishing their regional headquarters in Singapore a company can receive tax advantages to be set against future profits and investment. Singaporean Data Centre Providers have provided space for their MNC customers, and for digital & e-commerce providers (including salesforce.com, HPE, IBM, Alibaba.com and Xiaomi).
Singapore has also become a hub for CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) with dedicated Data Centres built by Amazon and Google and also by Facebook). Singapore was the first cloud zone in Asia launched by AWS, and has since also become a regional HQ for Equinix, Facebook and Google.
The Singapore Cloud and Data Centre Market report covers 22 Data Centre providers with a total of 44 facilities. Out of the total DC market over 18 facilities have 10,000 and + Data Centre Space with some of these including 1-Net, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Equinix, Iron Mountain, PDG SingTel, ST Telemedia and Telin Singapore.
The Singapore Country Market report is split into five sections
Section One: The Data Centre Landscape in Singapore - surveys international sub-sea fibre connectivity, domestic fibre connectivity including Dark Fibre connectivity and power availability.
Section Two: Country Survey of the Cloud in Singapore
Section Three: Country Survey of Data Centres in Singapore
Section Four: Profiles of the key Cloud and Data Centre Providers in Singapore
Section Five: Forecasts and Conclusions - includes Forecasts for the public cloud markets (by annual revenues in millions of USD from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025), and for Data Centre (using the metrics of annual revenues, Data Centre raised floor space and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025). Finally, DCP identifies the key trends and the key conclusions to the report.
