SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
Finamatrix, the #1 NAS100 risk-tech database, has tokenized Crude Algae Oil (CAO) for global access to tackle climate change. Utilizing its proprietary database algorithms to aggregate CAO prices partnering with the leading algae cultivation technologies including A-MAP (the first algae cultivation certified by the ISCC ) that produces low-cost CAO.
The tokenization of CAO in the form of $FIX contains valuable information that is transferred and stored on a decentralized network. This results in a non-editable database with changing crypto-values based on the value of the transferred information – $FIX permanently records CAO prices with proprietary optimisation (machine-learning) on the public blockchain ledger sourced from the leading CAO producers.
CAO with A-MAP tech is an efficient solution to combat climate change as 1 metric ton (MT) of CAO produced absorbs >2 MT of CO2. Algae can sequester up to 3 times its body weight of CO2, making CAO carbon-negative.
$FIX is now the world's first and only tradable instrument representing the spot price of CAO per MT. $FIX has gained 70% at the all-time high in 2022 and >35% YTD as of 1-Dec-2022. Futures and options are planned as well in the near future for volatility traders.
Oil majors, key governments and organisations from the Middle East to India, and even Elon Musk have invested in the burgeoning algae industry. As CAO demand outstrips supply, the CAO spot price (equivalent to 1 $FIX) on 1-Dec-2022 stands at US$1492 per MT with a market capitalisation of US$74.6 billion, which represents 23% of the algae market potential of US$320 billion as reported in Bloomberg.
“The trend is for energy sectors to be built and traded on the blockchain that solves bottlenecks in trade finance to access attractive margins otherwise only available to institutions. With Automated-Market-Maker (AMM), Grid-Bot API and a max supply of 50 million, $FIX serves 50 million traders based on market analytics, and offers exciting hedging or arbitrage opportunities on top of DeFi and Web3 integration such as with Binance or Crypto.com. Truly global access to the green gold,” states Dr Lanz Chan, the founder of Finamatrix.
Visit https://finamatrix.net/news/ for the latest news.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005532/en/
CONTACT: Rae Chan
+65 8699 9829
Finamatrix Pte Ltd
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINTECH CRYPTOCURRENCY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Finamatrix Pte Ltd
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/21/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 12/21/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005532/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.