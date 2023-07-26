TEL-AVIV, Israel & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Seraphic Security, the leader in enterprise browser security, announced today that it has extended its enterprise browser security solution to digital workplace apps. The Seraphic Security Platform works across any browser and any device ensuring both safe browsing and enforcing corporate policies across cloud-based corporate applications such as AWS, Google Workspace, and Salesforce that users access through their browser. Now, for the first time, enterprises can use the Seraphic Security Platform to deploy uniform security, governance, and DLP policies not only to all the standard browsers but also to collaboration applications including Asana, Microsoft Teams, Notion, Slack, and more.
“Web browsers have been at the center of the digital workspace for years, but desktop apps for SaaS services have become increasingly important—and increasingly risky—to businesses,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-founder at Seraphic. “Collaboration and productivity apps offer new communication channels for employees and other third parties to get work done, but those same channels significantly increase the likelihood of data loss, especially since data can be shared between organizations or accessed from personal devices.
As data sharing has shifted from email to web-based storage to desktop SaaS apps, the proxy-based approaches of legacy DLP technologies have failed to keep pace. Seraphic’s new capabilities give organizations the same fine-grained control over desktop SaaS apps that it has provided for web browsers. Organizations can now:
- Selectively enable and disable user actions such as copy/paste, file upload and download, and screen capture
- Dynamically redact sensitive data to prevent it from being displayed, as well as inspect the content of files that are shared within the apps
- Analyze and audit users' activity, as well as forward events to log aggregation systems
“Seraphic Security was built on the premise that protecting just one browser is not sufficient,” said Avihay Cohen, CTO and Co-founder, Seraphic Security. “Seraphic’s technology initially provided seamless security across all mainstream browsers. Now, with the addition of collaboration apps, Seraphic is extending its security and governance to the entire digital workplace, offering one consolidated solution with unmatched capabilities for all the tools that modern hybrid workforces rely on.”
About Seraphic Security:
Seraphic Security was launched in August 2022 on the idea that web security could—and should—exist directly in the browser while remaining transparent to the end user. The result is an easy-to-deploy browser security solution that can transform any commercial web browser into an enterprise browser, for any user on any device, anywhere. This novel approach provides organizations with the threat protection and governance capabilities they need while reducing complexity and without jeopardizing employee productivity. Seraphic is a winner of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, two 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards and is named a 2023 SC Awards finalist. The company has offices in San Jose, Tel Aviv and Munich.
