DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology/Equipment Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology / Equipment Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology and equipment developers, over the next 15 years. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology / equipment market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall upstream bioprocessing equipment market, and share of single-use technology, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.
Over time, biologics have gained significant popularity owing to their therapeutic efficacy, favorable safety profiles and ability to treat a wide variety of disease indications, which are otherwise hard to treat. The success of these interventions has prompted the stakeholders to upgrade the traditional biologics manufacturing technology. The demand for increasing productivity and flexibility, greater profitability and faster time to market are further driving the replacement of traditional stainless-steel equipment with single-use technologies.
These technologies have been well-accepted in relatively shorter period of time and have become an important tool in the development of various biotechnological processes. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the biopharmaceutical industry to shift to single-use technology. These technologies not only lower down the footprint requirement but also eliminate the cleaning costs in developmental stage.
Additionally, the single-use technologies have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits, such as reduced water and energy consumption (by ~45%), lower initial investment cost (by 40%), lesser time for processing of biologics (by 33%), decreased risk of cross-contamination (by 8%) and increased cost saving potential (by 30-40%).
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry players:
- Christopher Brau (R&D Staff Scientist and Engineer, Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Nico Oosterhuis (Technical Director and Co-Owner, Celltainer Biotech)
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players offering single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies?
- What are the different application areas where single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies can be used?
- In which regions majority of the single-use upstream bioprocessing technology providers are located?
- What is the relative competitiveness of different single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies?
- What are the key features of single-use bioreactors?
- How has the intellectual property landscape of single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies, evolved over the years?
- What is the current demand and supply of biologics manufacturing through single-use upstream bioprocessing technology?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Overview
1.2. Scope of the Report
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Key Questions Answered
1.5. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
3.3. Historical Evolution of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
3.4. Types of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
3.5. Applications of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
3.6. Key Challenges Associated with Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology
3.7. Future Perspective
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Single-use Bioreactors: List of Products
4.3. Single-use Bioreactors: Developer Landscape
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE MIXERS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Single-use Mixers: List of Products
5.3. Single-use Mixers: Developer Landscape
6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE SENSORS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Single-use Sensors: List of Products
6.3. Single-use Sensors: Developer Landscape
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: OTHER SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Single-use Media Bags and Containers
7.3. Single-use Filters
7.4. Single-use Sampling Systems
7.5. Single-use Connectors
8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Methodology
8.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters
8.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Bioreactors
8.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Mixers
8.6. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Sensors
9. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Avantor
9.3. Cytiva
9.4. Merck KGaA
9.5. Pall
9.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific
10. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Eppendorf
10.3. Saint-Gobain
10.4. Sartorius
11. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Satake Multimix
11.3. REPROCELL
11.4. Premas Biotech
12. PATENT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology: Patent Analysis
12.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis
13. BRAND POSITIONING MATRIX
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2 Methodology
13.3. Key Parameters
13.4. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Bioreactor Developers
13.4.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pall Corporation
13.4.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Eppendorf
13.4.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Solaris Biotech
13.4.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sartorius Stedim Biotech
13.4.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Applikon Biotechnology
13.4.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: CerCell
13.4.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Synthecon
13.5. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Mixer Developers
13.5.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.5.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Merck Millipore
13.5.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Cytiva Lifesciences
13.5.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pall Corporation
13.6. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Sensors Developers
13.6.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Masterflex
13.6.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Levitronix
13.6.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Malema Engineering
13.6.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Parken Hannifin
13.6.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pendo TECH
14. CASE STUDY: COST AND TIME SAVING POTENTIAL OF SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035
14.2.1. Scenario 1
14.2.1.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.2.1.2. Cost Saving Potential with Acquisition of Single-Use Upstream Technology, 2022-2035
14.2.2. Scenario 2
14.2.2.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.2.2.2. Cost Saving Potential with Implementation of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035
14.3. Overall Time Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035
14.4. Concluding Remarks
15. DEMAND AND SUPPLY ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Global Demand for Biologics, 2022-2035
15.4. Concluding Remarks
16. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
16.3. Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Market, 2022-2035
17. CONCLUSION
17.1. Chapter Overview
18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Celltainer Biotech
18.2.1. Company Snapshot
18.2.2. Interview Transcript: Nico Oosterhuis, Technical Director and Co-Owner
18.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific
18.3.1. Company Snapshot
18.3.2. Interview Transcript: Christopher Brau, R&D Staff Scientist and Engineer
19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8asrgo
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005864/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/07/2022 08:09 AM/DISC: 06/07/2022 08:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005864/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.