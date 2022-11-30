Sintavia Develops Proprietary Niobium Printing Technology

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Sintavia, LLC, a designer and additive manufacturer of complex mechanical systems for the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry, announced today that it has developed proprietary material parameters for alloy C103, a high-performance niobium alloy well suited for rocket, jet, and satellite propulsion applications. The refractory metal, which is difficult to print without extensive parameter development, was developed on an EOS GmbH M290 printer and represents the 29 th proprietary material parameter developed by Sintavia for use by its Aerospace, Defense, & Space OEM customers.
The mechanical properties of Sintavia’s C103 include an as-printed density of 99.94% and a Z-direction elongation of 32% after a standard stress relief cycle. Full performance data for Sintavia’s C103 parameter set can be found on the company’s website, www.sintavia.com/materials-guide/.
“Due to its extremely high melting point, niobium is widely recognized as an excellent material for space propulsion applications, specifically reaction control thrusters and attitude control thrusters,” said Pavlo Earle, Sintavia’s Vice President of Technology Engineering. “With this development, Sintavia is able to offer its space customers components that embody industry-leading mechanical properties. When combined with Sintavia’s equally best-in-class design and additive production capability, our C103 parameters offer our customers a high-quality and reliable industrial solution for extreme temperature applications.”
Mr. Earle added that Sintavia is currently developing proprietary standards for other refractory materials for use across the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry.
About Sintavia
Sintavia designs and 3D prints advanced propulsion and thermodynamic systems for customers in the aerospace and defense industry. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.
