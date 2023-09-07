NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Home to scalable analytics solution for some of the world’s most innovative companies, Sisense is excited to announce that it recently earned a new privacy certificate (ISO 27701 Certificate for PII Processors). This achievement marks a significant milestone in Sisense’s long journey of safeguarding customer’s personal information.
Why Now?
Security of our customers’ data is one of our core values at Sisense and we’re constantly working to deliver products that are at the forefront of our industry. We also know that data security and privacy is becoming an increasingly important concern for our customers. By receiving ISO 27701, Sisense is able to demonstrate that it has the essential safeguards in place to reduce critical data risks.
This certificate serves as a third-party, independent assurance that Sisense gathers, stores, and retains personal information in accordance with some of the most advanced and strict data privacy regulations on the international stage. It shows that Sisense is the right solution for all organizations that need data analytics and want to store and scale their data in a safe and effective way.
Sisense obtaining ISO 27701 should be viewed as a major indication of its commitment to protecting its customers’ data and keeping its customers operations compliant with critical internationally and local data privacy laws.
What is ISO 27701?
ISO 27701 is the world’s best-known standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). This third-party independent evaluation means that Sisense’s PIMS was modeled after some of the strictest laws and regulations related to the protection of personal information currently available, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Sisense’s adherence to ISO 27701, in turn, should give customers, investors and consumers the comfort that personal information is being handled appropriately.
To obtain this certification, Sisense was required to demonstrate to independent auditors that it:
- Maintains transparency in processing personal information.
- Undertakes consistent and timely reviews and updates of its products and processes to stay in compliance with relevant elements under GDPR, CCPA, and other modern data protection laws.
- Carefully selects vendors that adhere to high standards of data protection.
- Established a uniform approach to handling requests for customer data that come from government agencies.
For more information on how Sisense can help you meet your privacy and data protection obligations, click here.
About Sisense
Sisense believes the smallest insights can drive large-scale business decisions. From retail to life sciences to manufacturing, Sisense is the powerhouse behind customer experiences that increase user adoption and support smart, quick business moves. For product leaders, this means providing customers with uncomplicated tools for intuitive, insightful ways of working. With Sisense analytics tools, IT and BI teams can help everyone at their company analyze, explore, and collaborate to uncover valuable insights. By embedding AI-powered analytics with unprecedented speed, Sisense empowers key decision-makers to convert data into revenue with the knowledge to act. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
