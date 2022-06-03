MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that it has received the 2022 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leader Award for exceptional performance in the CX outsourcing services industry. The award was presented by Frost & Sullivan, a research & consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth.
Before determining the final award recipient, Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each category. The process involves a detailed assessment of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our Latin American operations and strategy,” said Eduardo Endo, Chief Operations Officer - Americas, Sitel Group. “Our organization is disrupting the market with our solid value proposition, our EXP+™ digital-first offerings, and our expertise in delivering tailored solutions for our customers. We always put our people first, implementing industry best practices, methodologies, and digital tools to support them.”
According to the report, Sitel Group empowers employees to deliver exceptional CX services by rewarding initiative, ingenuity, and passion in the workplace. Its strategy of building human capital and effectively offering robust customer support is what distinguishes Sitel Group from other CX services providers. With its strong overall performance, Sitel Group earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.
“At the forefront of creating meaningful customer connections is the Sitel Group Enterprise Experience Platform (EXP+), a flexible cloud-based solution built to leverage proprietary IP. When combined with key technological partners, it delivers a best-of-breed, end-to-end solution to clients,” said Juan Gonzalez, Research Director, Frost & Sullivan.
Download the full report and learn more about Sitel Group at www.sitel.com.
About Sitel Group®
As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands’ unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.
With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.
EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.
Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005298/en/
CONTACT: Matt Jaffe,matt@relativity.ventures
Rebecca Sanders,media@sitel.com
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE FINANCE NETWORKS CONSULTING INTERNET BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SOCIAL MEDIA VOIP TECHNOLOGY SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION MOBILE/WIRELESS SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Sitel Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/03/2022 10:14 AM/DISC: 06/03/2022 10:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005298/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.