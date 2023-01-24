SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that takes on complex, multi-disciplinary challenges in health care, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, today announced the membership of Genefic’s first Board of Directors, with Harvey Hershkowitz to serve as chair and Pauline Gourdie as vice chair.
Genefic: Health Care. Reimagined.
“I’m excited to lead Genefic as it prepares employ the latest technological advances to improve health outcomes for people around the world,” said Mr. Hershkowitz, who was named chair of Genefic and its chief executive officer. “Our first board brings great leadership skills and extensive experience to the team, forming a great asset to our leaders and our customers as we continue our journey of reimagining patient care.”
Mr. Hershkowitz has served as a board member of Dalrada Financial Corporation since July 2020, where his extensive track record in business and the health care industry has furthered Dalrada’s global vision and business expansion strategy.
Mrs. Gourdie will be the vice chair of the Genefic board. She previously joined Dalrada’s Board of Directors in August 2019. With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and more than 20 years of experience managing individuals and teams, she brings an extensive knowledge of international supply chain management, customer account and relationship management, and recruitment and development to Genefic.
In addition to Mr. Hershkowitz and Mrs. Gourdie, the Genefic board will be comprised of four other leaders who bring diverse perspectives and acute business experience to the board. They include:
- Fletcher Robbe, board secretary. Mr. Robbe has served as a board member of Dalrada since July 2019. He is the Managing Partner of Fletcher Robbe International Attorneys at Law and has served as the company’s corporate counsel and legal services provider.
- Kyle McCollum, board treasurer. Mr. McCollum holds nearly two decades of experience in domestic and international business with a focus on accounting, finance, and management. His background also includes investment strategy, due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, fund structuring, fundraising, investor relations, and securities.
- Daniel Riley, board member. Mr. Riley spent the last year and a half as a Vice President at Dalrada Health and brings more than 15 years of dedicated health care experience to the Genefic team. He is a serial entrepreneur who has founded, owned, and operated multiple health care businesses throughout the United States.
- Dr. Robert E. Hertzka, board member. Dr. Hertzka has been both a full-time clinician and a health policy instructor for more than 30 years. At the federal level, Dr. Hertzka has had extensive involvement with the American Medical Association (AMA), including eight years (2008-2016) on their Council on Health Policy, as well as serving as chair in 2015 and 2016. Dr. Hertzka also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the California Chamber of Commerce, a position he has held since 2003.
About Dalrada Financial Corporation
Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO ) is a forward-facing organization that continually produces disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations.
Since 1982, Dalrada has redefined possibilities while boldly addressing global challenges with transformative innovations that drive targeted advances in emerging markets for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.
Dalrada Financial Corporation is committed to positively impacting people, businesses, and the planet through sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Genefic
With a dedicated commitment to health and wellness and improved patient care, Genefic delivers with bold ingenuity. Genefic creates key products and services and builds comprehensive solutions that provide better outcomes through reimagined health care systems. From virus and disease screening capabilities to pharmaceutical goods and holistic wellness clinics, Genefic creates health innovations that make positive impacts around the world. To learn more, visit www.genefic.com.
