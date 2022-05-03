NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Sixpoint Partners (“Sixpoint”), a leading global investment bank serving the middle-market private equity industry, today announced the promotions, effective immediately, of Kristy Hogan and Richard Siegel to Managing Director and of four other professionals across the Primary Fund Placement and Capital Solutions teams.
Concurrent with her promotion to Managing Director, Ms. Hogan was also appointed as the head of Project Management within Sixpoint’s Primary Fund Placement team. Ms. Hogan has been with the firm for seven years, consistently focused on project management, due diligence and origination of primary fund mandates. She has delivered exceptional outcomes for each of her clients and demonstrated leadership across the firm.
Mr. Siegel brings 13 years of industry experience to his role at Sixpoint, which is focused on the origination and execution of GP-led continuation vehicles and co-investment equity placements. With his promotion to Managing Director, he joins the senior ranks of the firm’s Capital Solutions leadership team.
“Ms. Hogan and Mr. Siegel are exemplars of the high level of integrity and professionalism we expect from every member of our team,” said Eric Zoller, Founder & Partner of Sixpoint Partners. “Throughout their tenure at Sixpoint, they have been key contributors to the firm’s success, and we are counting on their continued leadership to help drive the firm forward.”
“I am excited to embark on the next chapter of my career at Sixpoint, and I look forward to leading the project management function towards ever greater standards of excellence,” said Ms. Hogan.
“Sixpoint’s secondary advisory practice has grown tremendously in recent years, and I am excited to play a continued role in propelling the firm to the forefront of the GP-led secondary market,” added Mr. Siegel.
Two additional members of the Primary Fund Placement team received promotions, with Catherine Klinedinst elevated to Director and Daphne Solomon to Associate. On the Capital Solutions team, Alex Lorusso and Thomas Tartaglia were promoted to Director and Associate, respectively.
“I congratulate all of my colleagues on their well-deserved promotions. Each of them has shown leadership through their creativity, initiative and excellence in their respective roles,” added Larry Smith, Partner at Sixpoint. “Their advancement also reflects the firm’s longstanding commitment to cultivating top talent within our ranks.”
The current Sixpoint team is comprised of 29 professionals spanning four offices globally. Last year, the firm held 17 final closes totaling $4.5 billion across its primary and secondary platforms.
About Sixpoint Partners
Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies, and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.
