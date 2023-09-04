DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 4, 2023--
The "Sjogren's syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Sjogren's syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report offers a comprehensive exploration of the landscape, encompassing over 20 companies and more than 25 pipeline drugs within the realm of Sjogren's syndrome.
The report meticulously lays out profiles of pipeline drugs, spanning both clinical and nonclinical stages, and provides a comprehensive assessment categorized by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report not only sheds light on active pipeline products but also presents insights into inactive pipeline products within this domain.
Within this comprehensive report lies a detailed portrayal of the current landscape and the potential growth prospects within this therapeutic indication. With an overview of Sjogren's syndrome treatment guidelines and disease overview, the report constructs a thorough picture of the Sjogren's syndrome pipeline landscape.
In its assessment, the report delves deep into both the commercial and clinical aspects of Sjogren's syndrome. It brings forth a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in development, encompassing facets such as the mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (where applicable), and an array of product development activities.
These activities span the spectrum from technological aspects to collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other product-related nuances.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Sjogren's syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Sjogren's syndrome.
Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Sjogren's syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Drugs
VAY736: Novartis
VAY736 (ianalumab) is a novel, intravenous, defucosylated, human IgG1/? monoclonal antibody that targets the human B cell-activating factor (BAFF) of the TNF family. The BAFF receptor is predominantly expressed on B cells and is critically involved in B cell maturation, activation, and survival. VAY736 targets the BAFF receptor and competitively inhibits BAFF binding to BAFF-R, thereby blocking BAFF-R-mediated signaling in B cells.
It is also engineered to effectively eliminate B cells from circulation in vivo by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The ADCC activity of ianalumab is greatly enhanced by eliminating fucose residues from the carbohydrate moiety attached to the Fc part of the antibody. The molecule is being developed by Novartis in partnership with MorphoSys as an antibody-based therapy. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome (SS).
VIB4920: Horizon Therapeutics
VIB4920 is a fusion protein developed by Horizon therapeutics, designed to bind to CD40L on activated T-cells, blocking their interaction with CD40-expressing B-cells. According to the company, this approach could inhibit the stimulation of dendritic cells and monocytes, thereby reducing the production of molecules that cause inflammation endemic to T- and B-cell-driven diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome (SS).
Sjogren's syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Sjogren's syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Sjogren's syndrome
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Sjogren's syndrome. The companies which have their Sjogren's syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Novartis.
Phases
The report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Recombinant fusion proteins
- Small molecule
- Monoclonal antibody
- Peptide
- Polymer
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
Sjogren's syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Sjogren's syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Sjogren's syndrome drugs.
Sjogren's syndrome Report Insights
- Sjogren's syndrome Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Sjogren's syndrome Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Sjogren's syndrome drugs?
- How many Sjogren's syndrome drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Sjogren's syndrome and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Novartis
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Rise Therapeutics
- Resolve Therapeutics
- Dompe Farmaceutici
Key Products
- VAY736
- VIB4920
- BMS-986325
- R-2487
- RSLV-132
- Cenegermin
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6sjhk
