SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — A man who fell through the ice while skating on a river says firefighters arrived to save him just in time.
William Rogers was skating on the Salmon Falls River on Sunday. WMUR-TV report s he was alone and unable to get himself out, but he was able to use his Apple watch to call 911.
“First thing I did was try to walrus up on the ice knowing that I needed to get out of the water as quickly as possible and the ice just kept breaking underneath me,” Rogers said.
Somersworth firefighters rescued him.
“Kept his wits about him, he remained calm and did what he had to do to ensure his survival,” Somersworth Fire Chief George Kramlinger said. He added, “at this point, no ice is safe."