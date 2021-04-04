LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Sunday, Apr. 4
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Maine
Saddleback — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 10 - 30 base 38 of 68 trails 56% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Shawnee Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Sugarloaf — Wed 10:29a loose granular machine groomed 10 - 16 base 65 of 162 trails 40% open, 26 miles, 327 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 12 - 18 base 80 of 135 trails 59% open, 32 miles, 448 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports
Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Closed for Snow Sports
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:45p machine groomed 10 - 24 base 15 of 63 trails 24% open, 10 miles, 168 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 18 - 40 base 39 of 97 trails 40% open, 9 miles, 112 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Gunstock — Wed 7:20p machine groomed 10 - 16 base 26 of 48 trails, 31% open 130 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Loon Mountain — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 26 - 36 base 36 of 61 trails 59% open, 19 miles, 257 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Sunapee — Wed 9:00a spring snow machine groomed 32 - 32 base 39 of 66 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 8 - 18 base 26 of 57 trails 46% open, 162 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Wed 5:26a machine groomed 10 - 12 base 54 of 61 trails 50% open, 238 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wildcat — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 16 of 48 trails, 33% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 2:53p spring snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 26 of 51 trails, 52% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 06: Last day.
Bristol Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 2:53p machine groomed 4 - 21 base 27 of 110 trails 39% open, 12 miles, 134 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Greek Peak — Wed 7:31p machine groomed 12 - 34 base 11 of 56 trails 20% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
HoliMont — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 12 - 25 base 30 of 56 trails, 54% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).
Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:09a loose granular machine groomed 12 - 18 base 19 of 67 trails 28% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Royal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Song Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Thunder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Titus Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
West Mountain — Wed 6:11a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 12:25p spring snow machine groomed 10 - 22 base 45 of 87 trails 52% open, 13 miles, 156 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Windham Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Woods Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 6:43a frozen granular machine groomed 1 - 24 base 7 of 24 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Camelback — Closed for Snow Sports
Seven Springs — Closed for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Bromley Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Jay Peak — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 14 - 24 base 66 of 81 trails, 81% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 3:48p machine groomed 30 - 34 base 82 of 155 trails 53% open, 50 miles, 420 acres, 18 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Snow — Wed 9:02a machine groomed 41 - 41 base 34 of 87 trails 39% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 18 - 24 base 55 of 121 trails 45% open, 23 miles, 384 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 12 - 44 base 40 of 78 trails 51% open, 240 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 10 - 30 base 57 of 116 trails, 49% open 21 miles, 309 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 16 - 16 base 27 of 99 trails 27% open, 272 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 20 - 48 base 42 of 111 trails 38% open, 20 miles, 197 acres, 7 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.