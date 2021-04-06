Boyne Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Nubs Nob — Closed for Snow Sports
|Minnesota
Giants Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 9:03a spring snow machine groomed 18 - 30 base 53 of 62 trails 85% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:21a spring snow 50 - 50 base 124 of 147 trails 86% open, 1232 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Closed for Snow Sports
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:20a spring snow 44 - 48 base 75 of 76 trails 99% open, 673 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 46 - 46 base 86 of 150 trails 57% open, 1126 acres, 12 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.
Bluebird Backcountry — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 6:03a machine groomed 54 - 54 base 178 of 187 trails 95% open, 2737 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.
Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports
Cooper — Wed 4:43a spring snow machine groomed 45 - 52 base 59 of 59 trails, 100% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Copper Mountain — Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 49 - 49 base 127 of 158 trails 80% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.
Crested Butte — Closed for Snow Sports
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:18a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.
Eldora — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 6:48a packed powder machine groomed 23 - 23 base 21 of 41 trails 51% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Irwin — Wed 7:18a spring snow 63 - 65 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Kendall Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Keystone — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 49 - 49 base 112 of 129 trails 87% open, 2909 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Loveland — Wed 4:55a variable machine groomed 54 - 54 base 84 of 94 trails, 89% open 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:30a packed powder machine groomed 50 - 50 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 778 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports
Purgatory — Reopen 04/10 51 - 56 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Silverton Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 59 - 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.
Snowmass — Wed 5:27a spring snow 51 - 69 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.
Steamboat — Wed 7:16a spring snow machine groomed 64 - 64 base 166 of 169 trails 98% open, 2959 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sunlight — Closed for Snow Sports
Telluride — Closed for Snow Sports
Vail — Wed 5:42a packed powder machine groomed 47 - 47 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:20a spring snow machine groomed 66 - 71 base 138 of 168 trails 83% open, 2397 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:09a 3 new powder machine groomed 48 - 72 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Bridger Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports
Discovery — Closed for Snow Sports
Great Divide — Closed for Snow Sports
Lost Trail — Closed for Snow Sports
Montana Snowbowl — Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 38 - 78 base 98% open
Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Red Lodge — Wed 6:04a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 34 - 47 base 66 of 70 trails 94% open, 1541 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Showdown — Closed for Snow Sports
Whitefish — Wed 6:57a spring snow machine groomed 22 - 96 base 88 of 113 trails 79% open, 2300 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
|New Mexico
Sipapu — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Santa Fe — Closed for Snow Sports
Taos — Closed for Snow Sports
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:24a 3 new powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 103 of 116 trails 89% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Brian Head — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 46 - 46 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:26a 7 new powder machine groomed 79 - 79 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Cherry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Deer Valley — Wed 6:29a 2 new machine groomed 52 - 52 base 91 of 103 trails 88% open, 2005 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Eagle Point — Closed for Snow Sports
Park City — Wed 6:03a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 45 - 58 base 237 of 341 trails 70% open, 5024 acres, 32 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 5:35a 4 new machine groomed 35 - 45 base 70 of 154 trails, 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 75 - 75 base 74 of 106 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 2075 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 6:18a 4 new powder machine groomed 86 - 86 base 130 of 169 trails 91% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 6:28a 6 new powder machine groomed 70 - 70 base 60 of 82 trails 73% open, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Sundance — Closed for Snow Sports
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:05a 5 new wet snow machine groomed 98 - 99 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Hogadon — Closed for Snow Sports
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:45a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 27 - 88 base 112 of 133 trails, 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowy Range — Wed 4:32a powder machine groomed 94 - 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:06a 5 new wet snow machine groomed 98 - 99 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 58 - 58 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 61 - 109 base 94 of 103 trails 91% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 30 - 36 base 19 of 30 trails 63% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Bear Valley — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 74 - 74 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:02a packed powder machine groomed 31 - 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:04a variable machine groomed 28 - 30 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:10a spring snow machine groomed 40 - 66 base 93 of 97 trails, 90% open 4700 acres, 20 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:36a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 59 base 41 of 67 trails, 61% open 1260 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
June — Wed 8:24a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 72 base 35 of 43 trails, 81% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:06a spring snow machine groomed 60 - 73 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 55 - 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 30 base 18 of 59 trails 31% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Mt Baldy — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Shasta — Wed 7:47a spring snow machine groomed 54 - 54 base 24 of 32 trails 75% open, 319 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 18 - 63 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 39 - 83 base 42 of 46 trails 89% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Snow Summit — Wed 3:01a machine groomed 36 - 36 base 18 of 32 trails 55% open, 9 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Snow Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Soda Springs — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 38 - 90 base 137 of 158 trails 87% open, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:31a spring snow machine groomed 53 - 98 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 54 - 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 9:31a machine groomed 5 - 30 base 1717 miles
Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 30 - 50 base 25 of 31 trails 80% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 - 28 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 31 - 61 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:25a 1 new machine groomed 56 - 61 base 72 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.
Brundage — Wed 5:12a 1 new machine groomed 53 - 95 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:09a spring snow machine groomed 70 - 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Closed for Snow Sports
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 44 - 88 base 92 of 92 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Silver Mountain — Wed 7:07a powder machine groomed 77 - 84 base 61 of 80 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 76% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:09a spring snow machine groomed 43 - 71 base 69 of 128 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 54% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Tamarack — Closed for Snow Sports
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports
Hoodoo — Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 95 - 95 base 90% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Ashland — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 53 - 70 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 99 - 115 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:04a frozen granular machine groomed 146 - 210 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 68 - 93 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 183 - 183 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Reopen 04/10 machine groomed 30 - 30 base 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:24a machine groomed 55 - 110 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.
Bluewood — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:45a spring snow machine groomed 130 - 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 52 - 57 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 194 - 204 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 58 - 103 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 7:12a packed powder machine groomed 145 - 145 base 49 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 114 - 114 base 39 of 83 trails 9 of 26 lifts, 47% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 125 - 256 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
White Pass — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 77 - 142 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big White — Closed for Snow Sports
Cypress Mountain — Wed 6:45a wet snow machine groomed 108 - 205 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:01a variable machine groomed 31 - 84 base 74 of 142 trails 52% open, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 140 - 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Reopen 04/10 61 - 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 4:12a powder machine groomed 85 - 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 3:56a machine groomed 38 - 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Manning Park Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Seymour — Wed 6:38a 1 new machine groomed 144 - 220 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 11: Last day.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Panorama Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Powder King — Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 71 - 157 base Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
SilverStar — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports
|Quebec
Bromont — Reopen 04/10 18 - 18 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Le Massif — Wed 9:54a spring snow machine groomed 21 - 21 base 35 of 53 trails, 66% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 11: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Habitant — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Orford — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 6 - 12 base 25 of 71 trails 35% open, 25 miles, 210 acres, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:11a spring snow 8 - 26 base 22 of 60 trails, 37% open 10 miles, 100 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Gabriel — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Morin Heights — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Olympia — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:19a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 11 of 40 trails 28% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Stoneham — Closed for Snow Sports
Tremblant — Wed 5:36a spring snow machine groomed 24 - 24 base 46 of 102 trails, 45% open 381 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 14 - 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.
versant Avila — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Boler Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Calabogie Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Loch Lomond — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:59a wet snow machine groomed 53 - 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Closed for Snow Sports
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:08a machine groomed 31 - 77 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:33a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 75 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:45a packed powder machine groomed 63 - 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 47 - 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:57a powder machine groomed 81 - 337 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 50 - 131 base 10 of 76 trails 13% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.
Eaglecrest — Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 90 - 172 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 11: Last Day.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Closed for Snow Sports