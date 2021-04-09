LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Friday, Apr. 9
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
Saddleback — Wed 9:15a spring snow machine groomed 16 - 30 base 52 of 68 trails 76% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 18: Last day.
Sugarloaf — Wed 9:48a spring snow machine groomed 10 - 16 base 66 of 162 trails 41% open, 27 miles, 331 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 7:26a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 18 base 40 of 135 trails 30% open, 18 miles, 250 acres, 3 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
|New Hampshire
Bretton Woods — Wed 1:48p spring snow machine groomed 10 - 24 base 13 of 63 trails 21% open, 4 miles, 82 acres, 1 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:29p spring snow machine groomed 18 - 40 base 38 of 97 trails 39% open, 10 miles, 142 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Loon Mountain — Wed 3:08p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 26 of 61 trails 43% open, 11 miles, 156 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Sunapee — Wed 9:14a spring snow machine groomed 8 - 8 base 24 of 66 trails 36% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Waterville Valley — Wed 3:53p machine groomed 6 - 8 base 37 of 61 trails 59% open, 154 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Wildcat — Wed 9:13a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 14 of 48 trails, 29% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
|New York
Belleayre — Closed for Snow Sports
Gore Mountain — Wed 3:38p spring snow 3 - 18 base 12 of 110 trails 14% open, 4 miles, 44 acres, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Greek Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
HoliMont — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 2 - 16 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only) Apr 11: Last day.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 11 of 67 trails 16% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Whiteface — Wed 12:33p spring snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 25 of 87 trails 28% open, 8 miles, 101 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:52a spring snow 1 - 24 base 1 of 24 trails, 2 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Vermont
Jay Peak — Wed 6:11a machine groomed 12 - 22 base 55 of 81 trails, 68% open 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 26 - 30 base 83 of 155 trails 54% open, 46 miles, 412 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Snow — Wed 1:30p corn snow machine groomed 24 - 24 base 35 of 87 trails 40% open, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 10 - 44 base 12 of 78 trails 15% open, 240 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 30 base 36 of 116 trails, 31% open 13 miles, 195 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 14 base 20 of 99 trails 20% open, 244 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 7:21a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 40 base 38 of 111 trails 34% open, 19 miles, 175 acres, 5 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.