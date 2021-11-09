SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that its CEO and founder, Andrew Paradise, will participate at RBC Capital Markets' Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference being held November 16-17, 2021.
Paradise will be participating in a fireside chat on November 16, 2021, at 12:20pm PT / 3:20pm ET.
Access to a live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Skillz website at www.skillz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website.
About Skillz Inc.
Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com
