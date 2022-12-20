SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Skyhigh Security today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Infrastructure Security category. This designation recognizes Skyhigh Security’s deep technical expertise in AWS and proven success in helping customers achieve their cloud security goals.
Achieving AWS Security Competency differentiates Skyhigh Security as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
“Skyhigh Security is a committed AWS Partner and is honored to achieve this competency for its SSE portfolio,” said Scott Goree, vice president of Worldwide Channels, Skyhigh Security. “This AWS Security Competency makes it easier for AWS customers to acquire and onboard our unified data and threat protection technology to protect their critical data across hybrid work environments. As a member of the APN, we can help joint customers pursue cloud innovation by securing data across the web, cloud and private apps—from anywhere, any application and any device.”
AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
AWS customers can purchase Skyhigh Security’s entire Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio in AWS Marketplace, which drives greater efficiency for the procurement process and offers flexible licensing models. The Skyhigh SSE portfolio is cloud-native, architected with Zero Trust principles from the ground up, and provides a common data loss prevention and policy engine. Skyhigh SSE includes Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway, Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker, and Skyhigh Private Access, among other products, providing one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the market.
Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.
