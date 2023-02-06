SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
Skyhigh Security today announced the Skyhigh Security Altitude Partner Program, a new global program that provides its partner community, including value-added resellers, strategic integrators and managed service providers, with access to the incentives, tools and information designed to help them earn more. This new program represents a major investment from Skyhigh Security in the success of its partners, and their ability to provide data-aware cloud security that supports rapid digital business transformation and hybrid work environments.
According to Scott Goree, vice president of Worldwide Channels, Skyhigh Security, “This launch demonstrates our commitment to the channel and how our relationship with partners is one of mutual interdependence. We are 100 percent committed to building positive relationships with resellers, treating sales opportunities with fairness to the partner and fostering a relationship based on mutual trust and respect.”
The Skyhigh Security Altitude Partner Program incorporates three core principles: simple, predictable, and profitable, and is designed to put partners at the center of its go-to-market strategy to help capture the Security Service Edge market, which had “revenue between $2.4 and $2.6 billion in fiscal 2020 and is growing by 19% to 21% year over year”, according to Gartner ®1.
Simple
Rather than incorporating multiple partner tools, the Altitude Partner Program runs on a unified, easy-to-use platform provided by Channel Mechanics, simplifying partners’ interactions with Skyhigh Security. It includes a full range of deal registration protection procedures and three tiers of participation, including Registered, Essential and Advanced. To achieve these tiers, partners use the platform to arrange training for their staff at Skydiver University—a new online sales certification training tool designed by Skyhigh Security to educate and help partners unlock additional benefits.
Predictable
Skyhigh Security is fully committed to its partner relationships and views the Altitude Program as strategic to its mutual success. The Altitude Partner Program is where partners register deals, arrange for training and support and monitor all elements of their Skyhigh Security relationship, including rebates. The company commits to its partners that the platform will be reliable and that it will be the foundation for future partner program enhancements.
Profitable
Part of Skyhigh Security’s enduring commitment to channel enablement is to zealously protect the price and exclusivity in any new opportunities partners bring to the company, including delivering industry-leading rebates. The incumbent channel partner is protected for the renewal opportunity, giving them a pricing advantage for having originally secured the sale. This leads to increased profitability, with incentives that promote faster and more focused renewal transactions.
Partnerships Essential to Success
“Expansion, collaboration and innovation with industry ecosystems has become the next phase of digital transformation,” said Chris Steffen, managing research director, Enterprise Management Associates. “Skyhigh Security recognizes the critical role that partners play in ensuring the growth and stability of their business, along with the success of their customers. This new program will ensure partners can deliver upon customer needs quickly with a high level of quality—with an on-demand set of talent, resources and capabilities.”
Kenneth Fox, CEO of Channel Mechanics, agrees: “The Channel Mechanics Partner Portal is designed as a single place for partners to digitally engage with a business, such as registering a deal, downloading up-to-date content or claiming a rebate. It dynamically presents unique offers to partners based on partner level, certification and geography. Meaning they can easily and quickly retrieve content and programs relevant to them.”
For more details on Skyhigh Security’s Altitude Partner Program, contact partnercare@skyhighsecurity.com or visit www . skyhighsecurity.com.
1 Note: Gartner,Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge,John Watts, Craig Lawson, and 2 more,15 February 2022
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Skyhigh Security:
Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security.
