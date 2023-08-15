PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
SkyHive®, the recognized leader in generative AI applications for companies and governments on their reskilling journey to build capable and future-proof workforces, has joined the prestigious World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.
The World Economic Forum is the leading international organization for public-private cooperation. Its invite-only Community is a select group of the “world’s most promising startups and scaleups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.”
Only 90 companies in the world are listed as Global Innovators. World Economic Forum says these companies “represent, inform, and influence public and private sector decision-makers by contributing new ideas, perspectives, and innovations that address long-term global concerns.” The Forum provides a platform on which participating organizations will “work with the foremost policymakers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives, and business leaders to improve the state of the world.”
“We are honored that SkyHive is recognized by this prestigious organization for our innovations within technology,” SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton says. “We are equally excited to consult with, and advise, governments, schools, and businesses worldwide about the use of ethical AI, particularly regarding the reskilling of human workforces.”
SkyHive was previously recognized as a “Tech Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in 2021. Since then, the Company has joined the Responsible AI Institute, launched the Global Alliance for Skills to Aid Economic Renaissance and Labor Market Transitions, and received patents for job description generation and machine learning to generate skills. SkyHive was named the Best Advance in Practical AI/Talent Analytics at the 2023 HR Tech Awards, hosted by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
About SkyHive
SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, a Gartner Cool Vendor in HCM, and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.
About World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.
