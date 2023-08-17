PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
SkyHive®, a recognized innovator in generative AI applications for companies and governments on their reskilling journey to build a capable and future-proof workforce, today announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. SkyHive customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
SkyHive deploys its ethical AI technology to Fortune 500/Global 2000 clients, many of whom are Microsoft clients. SkyHive’s Human Capital Operating System TM is used by private and public-sector organizations to reskill and transition from jobs-based to skills-based organizations. Using the world’s largest set of skills data, SkyHive breaks the labor market into its smallest pieces. That provides a consistent, real-time view of skills, built from the ground up, that seamlessly integrates with pre-existing talent technologies and allows for continually upskilling and reskilling.
Microsoft clients can also now use their outstanding MACC to purchase SkyHive. “Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will mean that even more organizations will be able to transform from jobs to skills,” says SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome SkyHive to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
About SkyHive
SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, a Gartner Cool Vendor in HCM, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.
