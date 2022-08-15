PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
SkyHive ®, the pioneer of Quantum Labor Analysis ® for the rapid reskilling of workers and communities across the globe, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,373,146 titled, “Job Description Generation Based on Machine Learning.”
The Job Description Generator (JDG), part of SkyHive’s Workforce Architecture solutions, removes the need for writing traditional job descriptions and automates job description creation by using a combination of machine learning and statistical analysis of job-related data. The JDG leverages SkyHive’s uniquely developed Deep Generative Model and the world’s largest Labor Market Knowledge Graph to create job descriptions that are accurate to real-time labor market conditions with a bias-free, skill-centric intelligence contextualized to the user.
"We are pleased that the USPTO has once again recognized SkyHive’s revolutionary technology by issuing this patent,” said Mohan Reddy, CTO of SkyHive. “This innovation reflects the positive transformation SkyHive is bringing to recruitment, retention and reskilling practices in organizations and communities around the world. No other entity has applied data science to human capital management at an equivalent robust and granular level.”
The invention leverages SkyHive’s renowned global streaming labor market data intelligence, which enables corporations and governments to attract qualified candidates at skill level specificity, incorporate emerging and current skills-gap insights into their recruitment processes and retention strategies, and ensure DEI-appropriate alternatives by removing the inherent bias that exists in traditional job profiles. SkyHive’s technology helps enterprise and government clients reduce their time to source by 90%, time-to-hire by 30%, and increase gender diversity by 10%. Its solutions also increase workforce learning and development efficiency by 70%.
SkyHive’s newly issued U.S. patent No. 11,373,146 further strengthens the Company’s machine learning innovation portfolio. Previously, the USPTO granted U.S. Patent No. 11,164,153 to SkyHive under the title, “Generating Skill Data Through Machine Learning.”
About SkyHive
SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and software provider of global workforce intelligence technology, optimizing labor market efficiencies in real-time for companies, communities, and national economies. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications and platforms to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis™ has been recognized by the World Economic Forum and Forbes for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.
SkyHive and Quantum Labor Analysis are registered trademarks of SkyHive. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
