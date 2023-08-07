NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Skyline Robotics, developers of OZMO, the world’s first high-rise window-cleaning robot, today announced the successful completion of a $3.35M funding round. The funding was raised through a SAFE Note (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) and will be used toward the company’s ongoing 2023 business operations plan. To date, Skyline Robotics has raised $12M.
“Despite a difficult economy, Skyline Robotics remains an attractive target to investors and was able to raise funding at more attractive terms than in previous rounds, which is uncommon in today’s market,” said Michael Brown, CEO, Skyline Robotics. “This vote of investor confidence is based on validated milestones the company continues to achieve as well as our overall business approach, proven go-to-market strategy and demand for our robotics solution.”
Skyline’s successful funding round comes on the heels of the company being granted key patents in Japan and Singapore for its Ozmo window-cleaning platform. Skyline Robotics is in the midst of a worldwide expansion with the first robots already deployed in New York City and go-to-market strategies now being put into action for various major cities on a global scale.
Skyline’s flagship robot, OZMO, combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision with advanced robotics and sensors to tackle some of the most pressing industry challenges including labor shortages and worker safety. The company has received critical acclaim for its innovation, most recently being the recipient of a 2023 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award from Robotics Business Review recognized in the Technology, Products and Services category for its launch of Ozmo. The annual awards recognize “the most creative and influential innovations from around the world that have advanced the state of robotics.”
About Skyline Robotics
Skyline Robotics is a deep tech robotics and automation company. Its flagship product, OZMO, the world’s first high-rise window cleaning robot, is disrupting the $40B window cleaning industry as a safer, more efficient, and more effective alternative to humans. Skyline Robotics believes that people are more than robots and that is why—starting with window cleaning—it aims to automate all types of work at heights. For more information, visit skylinerobotics.com.
