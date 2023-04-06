ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023 to discuss first quarter 2023 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.
Thursday, April 27, 2023
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Interested parties can access the webcast at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/888777210
The call-in number for US callers is 1-888-330-2446
The call-in number for international callers is 1-240-789-2732
The conference ID/Event Plus passcode is: 8322450
Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.
In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. MT on April 27, 2023 through May 11, 2023 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-770-2030; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID is 8322450. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.
