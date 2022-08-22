Slate Asset Management Appoints Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure, Bolstering Global Infrastructure Team

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
Slate Asset Management ("Slate" or the “firm”), a global alternative investment platform focused on real assets, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure. Rodgers will oversee origination and asset management for Slate’s infrastructure platform in North America, supporting the build out of Slate’s Cities and Communities Impact Infrastructure Strategy in Canada and the US.
“We are delighted to have Jeff on board to lead our origination and asset management efforts in North America,” said Christian Schmid, Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure at Slate. “Jeff’s leadership, knowledge, and expertise in the North American infrastructure sector will be an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to scale our platform globally.”
Rodgers is an infrastructure specialist with over 16 years of experience, including 11 leading principal investments. Prior to joining Slate, he was a Managing Director at DIF Capital Partners (“DIF”) and a key member of the senior leadership team that led the successful build-out of DIF’s North American platform. Rodgers has led over $1.2 billion of equity investments across various infrastructure subsectors, including energy transition, renewable energy, telecommunications, and transportation. Prior to DIF, Rodgers worked for prominent infrastructure development companies Plenary Group and Bilfinger Project Investments.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Slate,” said Rodgers. “We have an exciting opportunity to catalyse positive, meaningful change by making places where people live and work more sustainable, connected, and resilient. Slate’s well-established presence in North America, experienced team, and commitment to innovation will serve us well as we look to uncover compelling regional opportunities tied to the global energy transition.”
Rodgers is being joined at Slate by Ryley Gartshore as Vice President, who was most recently Director of Investments at Core Development Group. Previously, Gartshore served as Associate Director at DIF, where he worked closely with Rodgers on the build out of DIF’s North American platform.
Rodgers and Gartshore are joining Slate in August and September, respectively, and will be based in the firm’s Toronto office.
About Slate Asset Management
Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus, and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.
