CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for November went down to 2.7%, an improvement from 4.2% a year ago amid the pandemic.
November's rate was 0.2 percentage points lower than the October rate, New Hampshire Employment Security reported Tuesday.
The number of employed residents decreased by 910 since October to 725,060, according to seasonally adjusted estimates.
During the same time, the number of unemployed residents dropped by 1,060 over the month, to 20,270. That was 11,810 fewer unemployed than in November 2020. The total labor force decreased from October by 1,970 to 745,330 in November. This was a decrease of 16,840 from November 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 was 4.2%, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the October rate, and a drop of 2.5 percentage points from the November 2020 rate.