SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR CS”) announced the closing of a $40,000,000 senior credit facility comprising a revolver and term loan for Essex Technology Group, LLC (dba Bargain Hunt or “the Company”). Essex Technology Group is one of the leading providers of reverse logistics and excess inventory solutions to manufacturers in the e-commerce/retail sector. Through its Bargain Hunt retail banner, the Company operates 91 retail locations and 7 online auction pick-up centers across 10 states in the Southeast providing its rapidly growing customer base with “crazy savings on amazing brands”.
Proceeds from the transaction were used to refinance existing debt and to provide enhanced liquidity for general operations and growth.
“ACON invested in the company in 2020 to harness the Company’s unique ability to maximize recovery in the large and growing secondary goods market while at the same time offering the end-consumer extreme value and access to essential goods, all while keeping these goods from being destroyed or ending up in landfills. One critical piece to positioning the Company for further growth was finding a new capital provider. SLR CS provided a compelling, flexible solution,” said Gino Dellomo, Partner of ACON Investments. “This financing will allow the management team to accelerate their growth strategy and further invest in strategic initiatives.”
Cheryl Carner, Senior Managing Director & Head of Originations of SLR Credit Solutions, added, “There is no question that the retail/e-com industry is challenged with providing value and convenience to the customer while also managing increasing levels of inventory returns and/or excess inventory. Bargain Hunt provides their clients with a comprehensive solution that optimizes recovery and reduces waste. Their retail stores offer a broad assortment of branded merchandise at compelling values which resonates with customers especially in the current inflationary environment.”
“Cheryl and her team demonstrated a true understanding of our business and a willingness to be creative to address our needs. The business is now positioned with the right capital partner who will help facilitate our continued growth,” said Sid Keswani, CEO of Bargain Hunt. “We are excited to have them as partners and are confident they will be supportive of our needs.”
About SLR Credit Solutions
SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing both asset-based and cash flow financings from $20 - $150 million to middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, its team of experienced, responsive professionals have provided more than $4 billion in secured debt commitments across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.
About Bargain Hunt
Bargain Hunt is a Nashville-based, extreme value experience with online auctions and 91 retail stores across 10 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great name brand items. By making great closeout, buyout, overstock, and return items available for sale in Bargain Hunt stores and in online auctions, Bargain Hunt helps to keep high-quality merchandise that customers need and want out of landfills. That’s why at Bargain Hunt, customers can be a little green while they save a lot of green. For more information, please visit www.bargainhunt.com.
About Acon Investments
ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception and has a 27-year track record.
ACON U.S. is one of the most established organically diverse private equity firms with 70% of senior management (ex founders) and 69% of all employees comprised of women and/or individuals from diverse backgrounds. ACON is a value investor with deep expertise in the Consumer, Industrials and Business Services sectors and with a track record of success in situations involving first institutional capital for family-owned businesses, brand repositioning, industry consolidation and corporate carveouts. In addition, ACON is focused on a new paradigm of Strategic Sustainability across its portfolio with a commitment to achieving sustainable outcomes while driving financial returns and profitability.
For more information, please visit www.aconinvestments.com
