In this photo provided by Sarah Fahey-Frazier, an unidentified drag performer sings the popular song "This is Me," on the West Brookfield Town Common, in West Brookfield, Mass., Saturday, June 26, 2021. A pride celebration that includes a drag performance scheduled for the small Massachusetts town has the proper authority to take place as originally planned, the town's lawyer wrote in a letter to the American Civil Liberties Union, ending weeks of uncertainty about the event."