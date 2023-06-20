DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
The "Smart Cities Market by Solution, Component, Technology, Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart cities market is projected to reach $3,107.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The growth of the smart cities market is driven by the area that uses emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, cloud, and data analytics to collect and analyze data on infrastructure utilization and use the insights gained to manage assets, resources, and services more efficiently.
The global smart cities market is witnessing consistent growth due to government initiatives for urbanization management and the growing need to manage resources efficiently for sustainable development.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global smart cities market by solution, components, technology, and geography.
Key Questions Answered:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of solution, component, technology, and geography?
- What is the historical market for smart cities across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global smart cities market?
- Who are the major players in the global smart cities market and what share of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global smart cities market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global smart cities market?
- What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global smart cities market and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Initiatives to Manage the Needs of the Rising Urban Population
- Growing Need for Resource Management and Sustainable Development
Restraints
- Significant Initial Investment Requirements
Opportunities
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence
- Increasing Use and Widening Applications of IoT Technology
Challenges
- Risk of Data Abuse by Large Corporations
- Reluctance To Adopt New Technologies
- Rising Cases of Data Theft
Market Trends
- Use of 5G Technology to Boost Internet Connectivity
- Proliferation of Connected Vehicles and Autonomous Drones
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (China)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.)
- Capgemini (Europe)
- Schneider Electric SE (France)
- Intel Corporation (U.S.)
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Atos SE (France)
- Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.) (China)
- LTIMindtree Limited (India)
- General Electric Company (U.S.)
Scope of the Report
by Solution
- Smart Citizen Services
- Smart Public Safety
- Surveillance
- Command & Control Centers
- Smart Governance
- Smart Emergency Management
- Smart Law Enforcement
- E-Governance
- Smart Street Lighting
- Smart Education
- Smart Healthcare
- Connected Healthcare Solutions
- Telemedicine
- Smart Environment
- Climate Monitoring
- Smart Waste Management
- Air Quality Monitoring
- Noise Mapping & Monitoring
- Smart Buildings
by Solution
- Smart Energy Management
- Smart Facility Management
- Safety And Security Management
- Smart Lighting Control Systems
- Elevators & Escalators Management Systems
by Type
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Smart Transportation
by Solution
- Traffic Management Systems
- Parking Management Systems
- Freight Information Systems
- Ticketing & Travel Management Systems
- Passenger Information Management Systems
- Smart Transportation Market Size, By Application
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Waterways
by Application
- Smart Energy Management
- Smart Grid
- Smart Meter
- Smart Energy Storage
- PV Monitoring
- Meter Data Management
- Power Electronics Converters
- Smart Water Management
- Smart Distribution Management
- Other Smart Solutions
Smart Cities Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Endpoint Devices
- Processing Devices
- Network Devices
- Other Devices
- Software
- IoT Device Software
- Gateway Software
- Cloud Software
- Computing Device Software
- Other Software
- Service
- Consulting Services
- System Integration & Deployment Services
- Infrastructure Monitoring & Management Services
- Network Services
- Other Services
by Technology
- IoT (Internet of Things)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cloud Computing
- Machine Learning
- Machine-To-Machine Communication
- Other Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6dqq4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620593438/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS)
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/20/2023 11:41 AM/DISC: 06/20/2023 11:40 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620593438/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.