Smart & Final Launches Donation Drive Benefitting the 11th Annual KFI AM 640 and Caterina’s Club PastaThon in Support of Youth Hunger Relief

Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, today launched its annual campaign to raise money for the 11 th annual KFI PastaThon, a fundraising event organized by KFI AM 640 for Caterina’s Club. To date, Caterina’s Club has served 7 million warm meals to families in need through a program that provides more than 25,000 meals per week across Southern California. Headed by Chef Bruno Serato, the organization also provides affordable housing assistance and job training for youth to help end the cycle of poverty.
To participate in the food fundraiser, shoppers at any Smart & Final or Smart & Final Extra! store can donate in any amount at the register during checkout. Now until Dec. 5, Smart & Final and Barilla will turn the donations into pasta, sauce, forks, bowls and to-go containers for Caterina’s Club. Each $10 donation provides 14 meals to kids in need.
Drive-thru donations will be accepted at Chef Bruno Serato’s Anaheim White House restaurant on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Caterina’s Club will be joined by KFI AM 640, Barilla Pasta and Smart & Final volunteers in accepting donations at the restaurant located at 887 S. Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805.
“There continues to be a critical need to help families facing food insecurity in California, which is severe and widespread due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with Caterina’s Club and KFI AM 640 again this year to support PastaThon,” said Tinamarie Squieri, Manager, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “Caterina’s Club has done a phenomenal job of meeting the moment with increased services to include feeding not only children, but their families as well, and we were so heartened last year to see Smart & Final customers and associates donate in record numbers.”
In 2020, the 10th annual KFI PastaThon resulted in a 78% increase over 2019 in donations to Caterina's Club from Smart & Final. Between in-store donations and additional direct donations from The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, Smart & Final donated $165,968 to PastaThon efforts. In total, the tenth annual KFI PastaThon, supported by Smart & Final and Barilla Pasta, raised a record-breaking $770,827 and 75,980 pounds of pasta and sauce.
The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final serves. The Foundation aids nonprofit organizations with a focus on hunger relief, health and wellness, team sports and youth development, education, and disaster relief. In 2020, the Charitable Foundation raised almost $2 million to support nearly 1,500 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and associates.
About Smart & Final
Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.
About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation
Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that strives to give back, improve the quality of life, and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to nonprofits and organizations focused on Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.
