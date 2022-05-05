DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
The "Smart Textiles and Wearables - Monthly Newsletter" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At the interface of soft materials and electronics
The convergence of advanced fabrics and electronics has come a long way since the first issue of Smart Textiles and Nanotechnology was launched at the end of 2006 - coincidentally just before the launch of the iPhone, which made many developments of the time instantly superfluous.
In 2020, this crucial monthly publication is being renamed Smart Textiles and Wearables to better reflect all the progress that is now being made in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), continuous miniaturisation, 3D printing and soft materials, in such fields as robotics and industrial manufacturing, healthcare and the next generation of consumer products.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77whf6
