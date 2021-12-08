MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
SmartHop, the total dispatch solution that enables businesses to truck smarter not harder, today announced its insurance offering for owner-operators, easing and reducing the stress small trucking companies face when acquiring insurance and further democratizing their access to the same resources of their larger peers. SmartHop’s insurance solution offers access to commercial auto and cargo insurance carriers, enabling small trucking companies to protect their business and truckers in an increasingly challenging market.
SmartHop also unveiled key 2021 business metrics, which reveal a record year for the five-year-old Miami-based company as it continues to support small trucking companies, which make up over 90% of all trucking companies in the U.S., with everything they need to compete on a level playing field with larger peers. SmartHop dispatchers booked over 15,000 loads.
“Trucking is a highly diverse market, which means drivers and small owner-operators require flexibility and customization when it comes to insurance to protect their fleets,” said Guillermo Garcia, founder and CEO of SmartHop. “Our unique insight into the behaviors of truckers enables us to offer customized insurance solutions built for the varying needs of small carriers, the underserved majority of the trucking industry. As we close out our most successful year to date and look ahead to 2022, SmartHop continues to expand our business-in-a-box platform to meet their shifting demands, give them more control over their business and level the playing field.”
SmartHop Insurance for Owner-Operators
One of the largest operating expenses small trucking companies face is insurance, which eats into their already-thin margins and keeps them playing on an uneven field against their larger peers.
SmartHop offers a variety of essential insurance coverage options, with a particular focus on commercial auto insurance — coverage for trucks and drivers in vehicle-related accidents and injuries — and cargo insurance — coverage for freight while transporting on the road. As a licensed agency, SmartHop provides a selection of top-rated insurance carriers to choose from so small trucking companies can rest easy knowing they and their cargo will be covered from accidents, injuries, liability and more.
SmartHop’s insurance offering leverages insights driven from the deep levels of data captured by the company’s technology, resulting in lower insurance premiums for resource-strapped owner-operators.
2021: A Record Year
The introduction of SmartHop’s insurance offering marks the end of a record year for the company, whose mission is to help truckers make smarter decisions, earn more money and have more control over their business as they face a tight labor market and limited access to the same resources as larger trucking companies.
Driven by significant milestones in 2021 — including announcing a $12M series A funding round, expanding its footprint and securing key strategic partnerships with Parade and DAT — SmartHop’s record year has helped truckers achieve:
- More loadsavailable: Over 15,000 loads booked in 2021, 3.5x increase in available load access since January 2021
- Better pay: Top SmartHop truckers earn around $370,000 per year, well above the industry average
- More miles on the road: 14 million miles driven by SmartHop customers in 2021
About SmartHop
North American truckers move billions of tons of freight annually, and SmartHop is here to move with them as their trusted copilot. Founded for truckers by truckers, SmartHop uses artificial intelligence to deliver smart load recommendations, full-service back-office support, and fintech products for small trucking companies. We handle everything truckers need so they can focus on the road. For more information, visit: www.smarthop.co.
