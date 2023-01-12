LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
Higher prices across most health related goods and services have consumers reeling to find better options to save money. Starting today, these consumers have access to SmartRx, the newest prescription discount card. While designed to compete directly with GoodRx, SingleCare and Carecard, SmartRx (a division of Smarty ) acts as a premium health savings that goes beyond prescription drugs.
SmartRx offers its users a free discount card and a paid membership program. The SmartRx Discount Card helps consumers save up to 80% on their prescription drugs. SmartRx+ is a monthly membership program offering health savings beyond prescriptions – including rebates for doctor or dentist visits, telehealth care, prescription glasses or contacts, annual vaccines, and pet medications.
“SmartRx+ goes beyond prescription savings and offers a smart health care savings approach,” said Vipin Porwal, CEO and founder of Smarty and SmartRx. “There are other health care costs beyond prescriptions, including co-pays and pet medications, which may be significant burdens to some. Our approach helps ease these burdens in a simple and effective way.”
In a recent SmartRx survey, 66% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that prescriptions are too costly. Nearly half (48%) of respondents said they would use a subscription service that offers cashback and rebates on prescriptions.
In the same survey, 63% of respondents said they have pets. Of those with pets, half said they would be more likely to use a subscription service for prescriptions if it offered pet insurance.
Survey Methodology
The Propeller Insights survey commissioned by SmartRx surveyed 1,000 U.S. citizens across the U.S. in September 2022. Propeller Insights is a full-service market research firm based in Los Angeles. Using quantitative and qualitative methodologies to measure and analyze marketplace and consumer opinions, they work extensively across industries such as travel, brand intelligence, entertainment/media, retail, and consumer packaged goods.
About Smarty/SmartRx
Launched in 2018, Smarty is a premier online shopping destination that automatically applies the best coupon on purchases from more than 6,000 U.S. retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Best Buy, and from more than 20,000 global merchants. The free Smarty web browser extension is available for Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge (Chromium). The SmartyPlus subscription shopping service saves users even more time and money by doubling cashback benefits from more than 5,000 online retailers; providing price and shipping protection; and offering free returns. Smarty solutions enhance online shopper confidence, helping retailers increase conversions while challenging them to offer the best deals. Visit www.joinsmarty.com/about to learn more.
Smarty is also the creator of SmartRx, a prescription discount card with available premium health savings related to office visits, telehealth, eye care, vaccines and pet meds.
