Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for modern work management, today announced that its President and CEO, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.
